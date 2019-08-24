Kirsten Dunst hasn't worked out since her son was born.

The 'Bring It On' star gave birth to little Ennis, whom she has with her partner Jesse Plemons, 14 months ago, but she's in no rush to lose her baby weight because she feels like she's established herself as an actress enough to outweigh the obsession with getting her abs back and fitting into skin-tight clothes.

Speaking to Net-a-Porter's digital magazine PorterEdit, she said: ''The benefit of growing up with [celebrity] is that I have a very healthy perspective of being an actress. I haven't worked out once since I had my baby.

''I'm not one of those people who says, 'Ohhh I have to get my abs back.' I feel like I've established myself as an actress. I have a healthy amount of vanity that hasn't tipped into something really destructive. I want to find parts where I don't have to be that person, and I have plenty of role models. Look at Patricia Arquette.''

The 37-year-old actress has also changed her sense of style since becoming a mother because she wants to ''look nice'' regardless of what size she is.

She explained: ''I want to look nice for how I look now.

''There was a time when I was like, 'Sh**! I don't fit into anything anymore.' I just bought clothes in the size I am now. I don't care. I sold all this stuff on The RealReal. And there was some really good stuff in there!''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty - who landed the role of Krystal Stubbs on the series 'On Becoming a God In Central Florida' five months after she gave birth - recently said she finds it ''easier'' to work than to be a ''stay at home'' mother.

She said at the time: I'm just tired all the time. Also doing the show too, it's so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay at home mum.

''I was like, 'Bye' to my mother-in-law [who watches her son while she's at work]! I was like, [phew!]''