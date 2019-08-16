Kirsten Dunst wasn't allowed to hold her baby boy on Sundays as she would accidentally get spray tan all over him.
Kirsten Dunst had to stop holding her son on Sundays.
The 37-year-old actress - who has two-year-old Ennis with fiance Jesse Plemons - had to have regular spray tans for her role in the dark comedy 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' but ended up having to impose a no contact rule on herself and the tot after realising the colour was transferring to him.
Speaking to 'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert, she said: ''I had a spray tan every Sunday for this role.
''I remember Monday morning my mother-in-law is texting me. She's like, 'I think Ennis has a little bit of brown, reddish hair coming in right here!' I was like, 'Lisa, that's my spray tan!'''
''So, on Sundays I couldn't hold my kid. I would postpone it to the latest possible minute so that I could hold my baby before he went to bed or before I put him to bed. I couldn't put him to bed on Sunday nights because I would just get spray tan all over him!''
Kirsten didn't find it too ''bad'' returning to work because she had regular visitors - and it gave her a ''break'' from the parental duties she didn't enjoy so much.
She said: ''I had my mother-in-law and family and friends would come visit,''
''I always had people around me. It wasn't so bad. It actually was a little bit of a break from cleaning bottles and things like that.
''I actually would rather clean poop! [With bottles] you clean one and there's another one to clean. It's just never ending, never ending. And you have to use hot water, your hands hurt.''
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Alton is a very special young boy who has been given a unique gift. When...
This sun-drenched thriller is much more than a pretty picture: it's also a slow-burning story...
Chester MacFarland is a wealthy businessman whose business ventures are often far from lawful. During...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...