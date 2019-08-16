Kirsten Dunst had to stop holding her son on Sundays.

The 37-year-old actress - who has two-year-old Ennis with fiance Jesse Plemons - had to have regular spray tans for her role in the dark comedy 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' but ended up having to impose a no contact rule on herself and the tot after realising the colour was transferring to him.

Speaking to 'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert, she said: ''I had a spray tan every Sunday for this role.

''I remember Monday morning my mother-in-law is texting me. She's like, 'I think Ennis has a little bit of brown, reddish hair coming in right here!' I was like, 'Lisa, that's my spray tan!'''

''So, on Sundays I couldn't hold my kid. I would postpone it to the latest possible minute so that I could hold my baby before he went to bed or before I put him to bed. I couldn't put him to bed on Sunday nights because I would just get spray tan all over him!''

Kirsten didn't find it too ''bad'' returning to work because she had regular visitors - and it gave her a ''break'' from the parental duties she didn't enjoy so much.

She said: ''I had my mother-in-law and family and friends would come visit,''

''I always had people around me. It wasn't so bad. It actually was a little bit of a break from cleaning bottles and things like that.

''I actually would rather clean poop! [With bottles] you clean one and there's another one to clean. It's just never ending, never ending. And you have to use hot water, your hands hurt.''