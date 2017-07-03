Kirsten Dunst doesn't bother dieting because she isn't very good at sticking to them.
Kirsten Dunst is ''very bad'' at dieting.
The 'Beguiled' actress admits she tries not to create strict meal plans for herself because even when she has a goal in mind, she cannot stick to them.
Asked how she stays in good shape, she said: ''I'm actually very bad. Even before Cannes, I was like, ''I'm going to get good for Cannes!'' I didn't eat bread for a few days, and then it all went bad on the plane. I just cannot diet, so I don't.''
And when Kirsten - who is engaged to actor Jesse Plemons - needs to ''nurture'' herself, she likes nothing more than settling down in front of the TV with a bowl of pasta.
She admitted to Australia's Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine: ''I like bad television. I watch really bad things. I nurture myself with television and pasta. Food, friends, TV ... I live very simply. I like staying in. I'm a homebody.''
Meanwhile, Kirsten previously revealed she thinks it is time she takes a break from her career and has ''babies and chills''.
She said: ''I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was three. It's time to have babies and chill ...
''I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.
''That love is just like ... you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Dua Lipa does a ''secret handshake'' before she goes on stage.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
John McBurney is a Union soldier who is found injured in the grounds of a...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Alton is a very special young boy who has been given a unique gift. When...
This sun-drenched thriller is much more than a pretty picture: it's also a slow-burning story...
Chester MacFarland is a wealthy businessman whose business ventures are often far from lawful. During...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...