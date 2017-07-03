Kirsten Dunst is ''very bad'' at dieting.

The 'Beguiled' actress admits she tries not to create strict meal plans for herself because even when she has a goal in mind, she cannot stick to them.

Asked how she stays in good shape, she said: ''I'm actually very bad. Even before Cannes, I was like, ''I'm going to get good for Cannes!'' I didn't eat bread for a few days, and then it all went bad on the plane. I just cannot diet, so I don't.''

And when Kirsten - who is engaged to actor Jesse Plemons - needs to ''nurture'' herself, she likes nothing more than settling down in front of the TV with a bowl of pasta.

She admitted to Australia's Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine: ''I like bad television. I watch really bad things. I nurture myself with television and pasta. Food, friends, TV ... I live very simply. I like staying in. I'm a homebody.''

Meanwhile, Kirsten previously revealed she thinks it is time she takes a break from her career and has ''babies and chills''.

She said: ''I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was three. It's time to have babies and chill ...

''I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.

''That love is just like ... you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want.''