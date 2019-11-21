Kirk Douglas has asked his son Michael Douglas not to throw him a big party to mark his upcoming 103rd birthday.

The Hollywood icon reaches the incredible age on December 9 but Michael, 75, has revealed that his dad Kirk has spoken to him to tell him that he doesn't want another lavish bash, something that has become customary for the past few years due to his astonishing age, and would prefer a low-key celebration.

In an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Falling Down' star said: ''Well, it's like, so 100. OK, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday. The trouble is, when you're 100, you don't really want a big birthday. I threw a big party for him, it was great.

''Then 101. You know, 'OK, let's have a nice party.' 'Again? I don't...' 'Dad, it's 101 years old. You have to have a birthday.' 102... so he's begging me, he's got tears down his eyes. 'Let's just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids.' ''

Michael thinks it's amazing that Kirk's wife Anne Buydens - whom he has been wed to for 65 years - has also reached the century point in her life, even though the philanthropist won't admit it and has been lying about her true age for years.

Recalling the conversation he had with his stepmother about her turning 100 years old, Michael said: ''She's French and been lying about her age all her life. I say, 'Anne, you're going to be 100.' 'No, no, no. You don't say that.' 'You're going to be 100 this last year.' 'No, no, how dare you say that to me.' ''

Long lives are something that are common in Michael's family as his mother Diana Douglas - who starred American soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and the movie 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' - passed away in 2015 at the age of 92.

Diana was married to 'Spartacus' star Kirk from 1943 to 1951.