Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

The Hollywood legend - who celebrated his birthday in December - passed away on Wednesday (05.02.20) after reportedly suffering from some health complications.

His son Michael Douglas said in a statement: ''It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

''To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

''But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

''Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

''Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.''

Douglas - who was known for his roles in serious dramas, war and western movies - was one of the last remaining actors of the film industry's Golden Age.

His career kicked off in 1946 when he landed a part in 'The Strange Love of Martha Ivers' before going on to star in 'Paths of Glory', 'Out of the Past' and 'Ace in the Hole'.

He's got over 90 films to his name but is best known for 'Spartacus', '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea', 'Lonely Are the Brave' and 'The Bad and the Beautiful.

In 1963, Douglas acquired the rights to the novel 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' and turned it into a Broadway show that he starred in for five months.

As well as his collection of blockbusters, Douglas also wrote 10 novels and memoirs.

In 1991, Douglas survived in helicopter crash, in which two men tragically died.

He also suffered a stroke in 1996 that limited his ability to speak and he spent the years that followed focusing on renewing his spiritual and religious life.

He is survived by his three songs Michael, Joel and Peter and his second wife Anne Buydens, whom he married in 1954.