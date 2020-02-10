Former Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge is bored of people telling her to get her teeth ''fixed''.

The 34-year-old model - who was contracted to the lingerie company from 2010 until 2018 and has also worked for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Levi's and Bulgari - has a small gap between her front teeth and is regularly told to get the perceived flaw corrected.

However, Lily refuses to let a dentist change her smile because she loves her ''gorgeous'' and unique teeth.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, she said: ''It's something people like to comment on a lot. A lot of people in the business and before used to pressure me a lot to change things. My teeth are not perfect and that's my choice because I really love my teeth. I just thought I'd say it publicly - I chose to keep these gorgeous teeth, and I love them, and it's OK that they're not perfect to me. But so many people have a problem with it! They're like, 'Why don't you fix your teeth?' in comments. And I'm like, 'I'm 34 years old. If I wanted to fix my teeth, I would fix my teeth.' I really think the quirks of people are what make you unique and beautiful.''

Lily admits that she's had to deal with negativity and criticism of her looks on numerous modelling jobs but she has been able to overcome these ''hurdles'' by having a strong sense of self-worth.

She said: ''There's hundreds of stories. Times when I've been told I'm too skinny. Time when I've been told I'm too fat. Times when I've been told I'm too pretty. Times when I've been told I'm not pretty enough. I think if you love what you do, no matter what, you can get through all those hurdles. Don't let anybody narrate your story.''

Lily certainly oozed self-confidence and radiance when she attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her husband, Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, on Sunday night (09.02.20).

The couple - who have two children together - attended the exclusive bash at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills after Lily had finished in her role as as a co-host of the Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC alongside Billy Porter, talk show host Tamron Hall and film critic Elvis Mitchell.

The catwalk queen looked stunning in a white Gucci dress which was finished off with Bulgari jewellery.