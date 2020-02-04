Kings Of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta will headline Boardmasters 2020.

The music festival - which was due to be headlined by Florence + the Machine, Foals, and Wu-Tang Clan in 2019 - was cancelled last August, due to the inclement weather conditions which were expected to hit Cornwall, south west England, that weekend.

However, it's officially back, and will see the 'Sex on Fire' hitmakers head up the main stage at Watergate Bay in Newquay, on Saturday, August 8, with Matt Healy and co confirmed to headline the Sunday night, and grime superstar Skepta on the Friday.

Meanwhile, also performing across the weekend is the likes of The Kooks, Mura Masa, Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, Pale Waves, Mabel, Camelphat, Dizzee Rascal, Lianne La Havas, Little Simz, and many more.

The announcement comes shortly after Kings of Leon confirmed their return to London for the first time in three years for an exclusive performance at Finsbury Park on June 28.

Caleb Followill and co's UK run will also see them play two arena dates at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on July 7, and Leeds' First Direct Arena on July 8.

The group last released an album in 2016 when they dropped 'Walls', their seventh studio record and their first to simultaneously debut at number one in both the UK and the US, as well as continuing a run of five consecutive albums to debut at number one in the UK.

Tickets for Boardmasters are on sale now from Boardmasters.com