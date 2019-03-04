Kings Of Leon are set to play the inaugural Fusion Presents festival in Liverpool this summer.

The 'Sex on Fire' hitmakers - who released the album 'WALLS' in 2016 - will play their only festival show of 2019 in the UK at the new event - which comes from the organisers of the popular Fusion Festival - on August 30 at Sefton Park.

The Nashville rock band - who supported the Pixies at British Summertime Hyde Park last summer - will be joined at the one-day rock extravaganza by BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender and Franz Ferdinand, plus Liverpool's very own Circa Waves Echo & The Bunnymen.

Event Director, Damien Sanders commented: ''Liverpool is an iconic city, entrenched in music heritage and we've wanted to launch a new event for the last couple of years.

''The biggest challenge has been finding the right artist for the job.

''We're over the moon that we were able to secure one of the world's most successful rock bands to launch Fusion Presents and we cannot wait to see them perform in our new home, Sefton Park.''

Fusion Festival was originally held at the seaside location of Otterspool Promenade, and 2018 saw pop acts including Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke and the likes of The Vamps, Raye, Becky Hill, Yungen and Grace Carter perform.

Tickets for Fusion Presents will be on sale from 9am on Friday (08.03.10).