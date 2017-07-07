Kings Of Leon were ''honoured'' to perform on the same bill as Pixies at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time on Thursday (06.07.17).

The Nashville rock band headlined the event in Hyde Park but lead singer Caleb Followill admitted that his group felt starstruck to be following the 'Monkey Gone To Heaven' hitmakers onto the Great Oak Stage.

He told the 55,000-strong crowd in London: ''It's a beautiful night. And it's an honour to play with these amazing bands.

''I also have to say how crazy it is to be here on the same stage as The Pixies.''

When Kings of Leon performed in Hyde Park in 2010, they covered Pixies' 'Where is My Mind' and Caleb was blown away at getting the opportunity to hear it live on Thursday.

He went on: ''They are one of the most influential bands on the planet and last time we were here we actually did a cover of a Pixies song. To be here to hear it tonight live was really, really amazing..''

Kings of Leon - which also includes Caleb's brothers Nathan Followill and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill - opened with 'Over' from their latest album 'Walls' but stormed through fan favourites from their 2008 LP 'Only by the Night,' including 'Use Somebody,' 'Notion,' 'Sex Is On Fire,' and 'On Call' from their 2007 album 'Because of The Times'.

Meanwhile, Pixies crammed as many songs as they could into their hour-long set, barely stopping for breath as they ploughed through their extensive back catalogue and newer material, with the likes of 'Debaser', 'Bone Machine' 'La La Love You' and 'Monkey Gone to Heaven' sparking huge cheers from the crowd.

Also performing at the event on Thursday were the likes of

Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, Local Natives and Highly Suspect.

The acts were watched by a host of stars including Princess Eugenie, John McEnroe, Liv Tyler and David Gardner, Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy, Danny Mac, Ed Westwick, Mark Wright and Caleb's wife and Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge.

The Killers and Tom Petty are set to headline BST Hyde Park over the weekend.