Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter has won a place at Harvard University.

The 43-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday (28.03.19) to share her excitement that her 16-year-old daughter Aoki - her child with ex-husband Russell Simmons - has been accepted into the prestigious Massachusetts college, admitting she hasn't stopped ''beaming'' because she is so ''proud''.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, Kimora said: ''She got into Harvard. I'm still crying and beaming. You don't understand this has been a ride for me. I'm two out of two kids in college. I have two boys left, I don't know if I can do it ... Quite honestly she really did it on her own merit and we're so really proud.''

Kimora - who also has daughter Ming, 19, with ex-husband Russell Simmons, and son Kenzo, nine, with former partner Djimon Hounsou and three-year-old son Wolfe with her husband Tim Leissner - shared the moment Aoki learned the exciting news by sharing a short clip of her son, Kenzo, reading the admissions letter out loud on social media.

And the fashionista couldn't contain her excitement even more as she admitted she was also accepted into ''Dartmouth, Vassar, and Barnard'' to name a few.

She wrote: ''Yaaaayyyyy @aokileesimmons!! She's on her way to #Harvard!! We are so proud of YOU!! Such hard work and only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!!

''Enjoy the journey! We are excited to see the great things you will do! Sorry I'm one of those SUPERLOUD MAMAS! She also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, Barnard etc! Woooo! #BeautyAndBrains! (sic)''