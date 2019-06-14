Kimora Lee Simmons found relaunching Baby Phat ''fulfilling''.

The 44-year-old fashion designer has teamed up with Forever 21 for an exclusive collaboration - which includes terrycloth tube tops, fitted bike shorts, cheetah print and pastel sweatshirts - and she was delighted to see the brand back ''into the zeitgeist'' but admitted she always expected it to be popular again.

She said: ''I did expect [Baby Phat's sexy style to come back], actually -- fashion is so cyclical. I love being a part of this life cycle from the O.G. Baby Phat to our new, reinvented, modern-take on the brand.

''It's so fulfilling to see one generation squealing with nostalgia at the news of our relaunch, and another discovering the brand for the first time.

''I'm heartened that the original aesthetic found its way into the zeitgeist. That's affirmation for me and a whole community of women who were underserved by fashion the first time around.''

The fashion mogul - who has two children, Ming, 19, and Aoki, 16, with ex-husband Russell Simmons, Kenzo, nine, with former partner Djimon Hounsou and three-year-old Wolfe with her husband Tim Leissner - had the help of her two eldest daughters, who have become part of the company, and Kimora admitted that they worked alongside her on the creative side of the relaunch.

She told Page Six Style: ''My world is shaped in so many ways by my daughters. They grew up walking the Baby Phat runways with me, and now they're grown and working with me on the design and creative direction of the collection and on building the business itself.''

And Kimora wants her range to be inclusive and ''accessible'' for all women.

She continued: ''It's important to me to share Baby Phat in a totally fresh and accessible way with an entirely new generation of women.''