Kimberly Wyatt claims she was ''made to be like an anorexic alien'' when she was in the Pussycat Dolls.

The 35-year-old singer and dancer alleges record producers were ''constantly watching'' the girl group - who were together between 2003 and 2010 - to check they hadn't gained weight.

She said: ''I was so conscious of my weight while in Pussycat Dolls. Record producers constantly watched us to make sure we weren't putting on weight, and we were made to be like anorexic aliens.''

And now the mother-of-one - who has daughter Willow with her husband Max Rogers - is ''worried'' her daughter will grow up being fixated about her weight.

She added to Mirror Celeb: ''It worries me so much. I saw two girls, who can't have been older than nine, in gym wear running in the park the other day, and they were talking in detail about calories. It scares me so much, I don't want Willow to need to worry about it.''

Meanwhile, Kimberly previously revealed her ''horrendous'' acne almost cost her a place in the Pussycat Dolls.

She said: ''The pressure to look good intensified when I moved to L.A and I got horrendous cystic acne. It was the start of the Pussycat Dolls - it crushed my confidence and nearly cost me a place in the band.''

And it wasn't just her pop star days that were tough for Kimberly.

She added: ''I was picked on when I was younger for having a flat chest - the kids would rub a wall and go, 'Oh, Kimberly!' I was never the pretty girl.

''I had weight problems when I worked on cruise ships. When my costumes didn't fit during the quick changes, I had to be weighed every week.''