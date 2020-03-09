Kimberly Wyatt thinks The Pussycat Dolls are ''misunderstood''.

The 38-year-old pop star and her bandmates Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger and Jessica Sutta have recently come under fire for their skimpy on-stage outfits - but Kimberly feels the moral outrage over their appearance is misplaced.

She said: ''I thought we were beyond this, but obviously the conversation needs to continue.

''It really bothered me the first time around, the words people in the media would attach to the Pussycat Dolls. We come with intention when we perform - we're warriors when we step on stage, throwing everything into it.

''It's unfortunate that it's so misunderstood by so many people ... People who feel that they are so affected by it that they have to have something to say.''

However, Kimberly feels the girl group are now in a position where they're able to get their message - and their intention - across to their fans and the public.

She told news.com.au: ''Luckily we have a presence online now and we can help people understand us, understand dance, understand what intention means as a performer.

''That's why (the reunion) does feel a bit like unfinished business, because there is still a conversation to be had, and the Pussycat Dolls are a little bit misunderstood by those who don't seek to know who we are.''

Meanwhile, Nicole has admitted to enjoying her time in the group more the second time around.

The chart-topping group reunited last year, having disbanded back in 2010.

Looking back, Nicole explained: ''To the fans it was short-lived, it was only two albums. But we were able to accomplish a lot.

''Nothing could prepare us for it: for many years they just didn't schedule sleep into our schedules. We were under a lot of pressure together. It is sweeter this time around.''