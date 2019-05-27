Kimberly Wyatt is expecting her third child.

The 37-year-old singer and television personality already has daughters Willow, four, and Maple, 21 months, with her husband Max Rogers, but has revealed she's set to welcome one more tot to the family, as she's pregnant with her third child.

She said: ''It was a surprise - but an amazing one. We weren't planning on having a third child this quickly. I can't deny I'd like to have a boy but ultimately we just want a happy and healthy baby.''

And although they may not have been expecting to have a third child so soon, model Max has admitted they already have names in mind, as they've been holding on to several monikers since they married in 2014.

He added: ''We've had our boy names since before we were married, and if it's a girl we'll continue with the tree theme.''

Kimberly also said she'd love to be able to have a natural birth this time around, after needing surgical assistance with her other two labours.

She told OK! magazine: ''My wish has always been to have a natural birth, but I've not been that lucky. I've had two caesareans and I'm coming to terms with probably having another one.''

The Pussycat Dolls star married English model Max, 36, five years ago after more than two years of dating, and she previously praised her spouse for having taught her how to cook.

She said: ''When you're on the road as much as I was with the Pussycat Dolls, food becomes fuel and it's hard when you're grabbing meals on the go to eat healthily and creatively but a man who can cook is a very sexy thing and Max is a great cook.

''Over time, I found his passion for it inspiring and infectious. We became a team in the kitchen - I was his sous chef and I learned so much from him. With that, my confidence started to grow.''