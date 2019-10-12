Kimberly Wyatt has given birth to her third child.

The 37-year-old singer and television personality and her model husband Max Rogers - who also have daughters Willow, four, and Maple, who was born in August 2017, announced the safe arrival of the latest member of their family on Twitter on Friday (11.10.19), after Kimberly announced she was having a C-section.

Thanking the NHS, proud dad Max wrote: ''Happy to announce that @KimberlyKWyatt gave birth this afternoon. Mum & baby are doing very well. Looking forward to sharing all the details in a few weeks, for now we will switch off and welcome the new arrival to our family. My wife is incredible. @NHSEnglandLDN is a privelage. (sic)''

The day before, the former Pussycat Dolls star shared a picture of her bump as she prepared for her caesarian.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Saying goodbye to my baby bump! ...See you on the other side (sic)''

The couple are yet to reveal the sex and name of their newborn.

The 'Buttons' singer announced she was pregnant back in May, and admitted it came as a ''surprise''.

She said: ''It was a surprise - but an amazing one. We weren't planning on having a third child this quickly. I can't deny I'd like to have a boy but ultimately we just want a happy and healthy baby.''

And although they may not have been expecting to have a third child so soon, Max said they already had names in mind, as they'd been holding on to several monikers since they married in 2014.

He added: ''We've had our boy names since before we were married, and if it's a girl we'll continue with the tree theme.''

Kimberly was hoping to have a natural birth this time, after needing surgical assistance with her other two labours.

She said: ''My wish has always been to have a natural birth, but I've not been that lucky. I've had two caesareans and I'm coming to terms with probably having another one.''