Former Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt loves helping to change lives through dance.

The 36-year-old dancer, singer and choreographer - who was a judge on 'Got To Dance' - joined presenter Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live's Afternoon Edition on Thursday (01.03.18) and discussed big stories of the day and promoted her work in young people's health and fitness through dance.

While on the radio, Kimberly opened up about becoming the School Sport Ambassador for the Youth Sports Trust and admitted she loves changing lives through dance.

She said: ''For me I came from a school that offered a lot of sport but not a lot of dance. I was lucky enough to live in an area where I could go find that myself.

But I know a lot of kids aren't that lucky and there's been a lot of talk about doing something for the crisis in obesity and finding ways to bring wellness into schools and I teamed up with the Youth Sports Trust and had a really long chat about what I can do 'coz being a judge and working with dancers I find that injecting a bit of purpose into what they do and the movement that they do changes lives, and being able to change lives and make a difference, I think just makes my heart sink. I just love it.''

Kimberly - who won the BBC's 'Celebrity MasterChef' back in 2015 - became the ambassador for the Bloch Dance World Cup in 2016.

The former singer is just one of the celebrity guest to appear on the radio show and in the coming weeks, Nihal will be joined by the likes of Dermot O'Leary, Angellica Bell, 'Love Island's Amber Davis and JB Gill.

Recent interviewees include Robbie Williams, Russell Crowe, Jodie Foster, Tim Peake, Kieron Dyer and Jojo Moyes.