Kimberley Walsh would ''never say never'' to a Girls Aloud reunion.

Despite recently admitting she was not as close to Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding, compared to her friendship with Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Tweedy, the 38-year-old singer wouldn't turn away a reunion for the girl group.

She told Mail Online: ''My life is very different to when I was in Girls Aloud. I was a different age, it was a different job. And we don't have any plans for a reunion but who knows - never say never.''

Meanwhile, Kimberley previously branded her friendship with Nadine as purely a ''work relationship''.

She said: ''Yeah [I was more friendly with Cheryl and Nicola]. It is true genuine real connection between us three. With Sarah and Nadine, it was more of a work relationship but it's like family you'd feel for them. You don't see them all the time.''

The girl group split in 2013 following an 11 year career with a string of twenty consecutive top ten singles in the United Kingdom, including four number ones, seven certified albums, of which two reached number one, and five Brit Awards nominations, winning the 2009 Best Single for ''The Promise''.

And since Nadine, 34, headed to the jungle for this year's 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!', it has been claimed that the trio formed a WhatsApp group chat about Nadine and they had been ''voting repeatedly'' for her to take part in the Bushtucker trials. However, Cheryl insisted that they bear no malice towards their former Girls Aloud bandmate.

She said recently: ''We only want to see Nadine do well, and regardless of any differences we might have had, we will always all have love for each other. We did not enjoy watching her distressed when jumping out of the plane. And we don't have time for group chats regarding the trials on the show!''