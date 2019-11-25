Kimberley Walsh's friendship with Nadine Coyle is purely a ''work relationship''.

There have been rumours about the friendships between the five members of Girls Aloud - which is formed of Kimberley, Nadine, Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts - but Kimberley insists that whilst she is close to some of them, it is more a ''work'' relationship with the other two.

During an appearance on Monday's (25.11.19) Loose Women, Kimberley said: ''Yeah [I was more friendly with Cheryl and Nicola]. It is true genuine real connection between us three. With Sarah and Nadine, it was more of a work relationship but it's like family you'd feel for them. You don't see them all the time.''

The girl group split in 2013 following an 11 year career with a string of twenty consecutive top ten singles in the United Kingdom, including four number ones, seven certified albums, of which two reached number one, and five Brit Awards nominations, winning the 2009 Best Single for ''The Promise''.

However, whilst the trio of Kimberley, Nicola and Cheryl have remained close friends, Nadine and Sarah went their separate ways.

And since Nadine, 34, headed to the jungle for this year's 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!', it has been claimed that the trio formed a WhatsApp group chat about Nadine and they had been ''voting repeatedly'' for her to take part in the Bushtucker trials.

However, Cheryl, Kimberley and Nicola insisted that they bear no malice towards their former Girls Aloud bandmate.

Cheryl said recently: ''We only want to see Nadine do well, and regardless of any differences we might have had, we will always all have love for each other. We did not enjoy watching her distressed when jumping out of the plane. And we don't have time for group chats regarding the trials on the show!''