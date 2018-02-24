Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh has admitted her eldest son Bobby, three, said he ''hates'' her old band, and even called them ''rubbish''.
Kimberley Walsh's son ''hates'' Girls Aloud.
The 'Biology' singer - who has Bobby, three, and 5-month-old Cole with husband Justin Scott - loves to play music for her boys but her eldest child is unimpressed if he hears her former band.
She told Hello! magazine: ''[Bobby is a typical] threenager. He is constantly testing the water and trying to get a reaction out of me.
''He and Cole love music and the other day a Girls Aloud song came on.
''I said to him, 'Do you like this one Bobby? This was Mummy's band, Girls Aloud'. He went, 'No, I hate Gelz. It's rubbish.' ''
Kimberley was concerned Bobby would dominate over his younger brother because he has a strong personality, but she's pleased that Cole has proven to be a match for him and they are developing a firm friendship.
She said: ''I was a bit concerned that Bobby would rule the roost because he's a big character but Cole gives as good as he gets and, for the most part, they're becoming good mates, which is lovely to see.''
The 36-year-old pop star is finding motherhood ''easier'' now Cole is able to walk and communicate, but she still encounters ''challenges'' when it comes to raising her family.
She said: ''Cole is walking and making himself understood now and I do find it easier, although every stage brings its challenges.''
However, Kimberley insists she isn't ready to have another child.
Asked if it's too soon for baby number three, she said: ''Definitely. I do love babies. But at the moment, we've got our hands full and I feel the balance is good.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Ethan and Jaden are two street kids with a close knit group of friends, Amy,...
Based on the books and animated TV series, this far-too-childish 3D comedy is pretty painful...
Henry's never meant to be horrid, but that's just what all the adults (and some...