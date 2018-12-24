Kimberley Walsh thinks being a mother has made Christmas more magical.

The former Girls Aloud singer - who has sons Bobby, four, and Cole, two, with husband Justin Scott - is ready for her kids to go ''wild'' on December 25, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

She said: ''I'm hosting Christmas at home with the family, so I'll be cooking and trying to look after the kids, who will be going wild - they're very excitable.

''It's amazing being a mum at Christmas.

''Watching their little faces react to the magic of it all is the best thing ever.''

The 37-year-old star has no plans to make any specific New Year's resolutions but she's hoping 2019 will be another ''really good'' year.

She added to OK! magazine: ''I won't be making any New Year's resolutions - I just want to have another really good year.

''In 2018, I went back to my acting roots, which was fun.''

Meanwhile, Kimberley recently admitted she'd love to have a third child and expects it would be another boy if she did.

She said: ''I'd love to have another regardless of whether it's a boy or girl. My sister had three boys so I presume I'll have another boy too. It would be nice to see them react to a sister, but you can't choose.''

However, she doesn't mind if she has three boys because she loves the way her sons are so ''protective'' and how they share similar interests.

She explained: ''They are so cute together. Bobby is very protective of his little brother. He sticks up for him at soft play. They do fight too but I step back and let them sort it as they have to learn. They both love the park and soft play so we're safe in those areas ... I'm a very relaxed person, but I'm not at all a relaxed mum! I'm a real worrier when it comes to my kids and I also smother them with love, I'm very tactile - sometimes Bobby will even tell me to stop kissing him so much. They'll hopefully make amazing boyfriends because they're so used to affection.''