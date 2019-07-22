Girls Aloud have no plans to reunite.

Although the Spice Girls had a hugely successful reunion tour this summer, Kimberley Walsh has insisted that Girls Aloud will not be following in their footsteps and getting back together.

Speaking about her group, which includes Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding and Nicole Roberts, Kimberley told HELLO!: ''There is no Girls Aloud reunion on the cards right now.

''The Spice Girls had a phenomenal career but it was very short, over four or five years.

''We literally lived and breathed each other so I think more time needs to have passed for anybody to get those feelings of getting us back together.''

Girls Aloud was created through the ITV talent show 'Popstars: The Rivals' in 2002.

The group went on hiatus in 2009 and reunited for their 10-year anniversary in 2012. However, they split for good following their 'Ten: The Hits Tour' the following year.

Meanwhile, Nadine previously admitted to tension with her bandmates and said she believes they didn't like her because she was given more lines to sing.

She said: ''A thing that did cause stress in the band was the fact that I was given more lines and the girls didn't like Brian [Higgins, Girls Aloud collaborator and the mastermind behind pop production team Xenomania] as a result of it.

''They didn't like the label as a result of it, and they didn't like me as a result of it. So it was just circumstances which were out of my control: I didn't decide who sang what. But I love my life and I just get on with it.''

However, Nadine admitted she'd be open to the possibility of being reunited with the group to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2022.

She said: ''It may happen. The answer is always the same: if everything comes together, then yes, I'm a huge supporter of Girls Aloud. I'd never say never to us coming back together.''