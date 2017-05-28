Kimberley Walsh isn't worried about her post-baby body.

The former Girls Aloud star - who had her son Cole in December last year and also has two-year-old son Bobby with her husband Justin Scott - says her primary focus after welcoming a child is nurturing the little one rather than on how good her body looks in a bikini.

She said: ''A lot of mums don't go back [to their pre-baby bodies] straight away. Gaining weight is a sacrifice, but a whole human being has been created, so it's fine! ...

''I'm still breastfeeding, so it's not really an option to diet. When you're breastfeeding you tend to crave sweet things, like chocolate. I know it's short-lived, so I'll deal with it later on.

''Don't get me wrong, I'd love to be one of those women who just went back [to their pre-baby bodies], but I've always known it's going to take a bit of work. I'm too tired at the moment to say, 'I need to get to the gym or do a diet.'

''You've got to be realistic. I wouldn't be a very good mum if I didn't eat, as then I'd be hungry and tired. Once I stop breastfeeding, which will probably be fairly soon, then I can try and get back on track.''

And the 35-year-old singer admits it was tough losing the three stone she put on whilst pregnant with her first born.

She added to The Sun's Fabulous magazine: ''I got there eventually and it didn't take that long in the grand scheme of things. Some women, bless them, are lucky and don't really put weight on. But I think it can be a bit overwhelming for some of my friends when they look at people and think: 'How's she managing to do that?' But they could have a nanny and a trainer.

''You should never compare yourself directly to someone else. That's why if people see that it takes me a bit longer, that's no bad thing. You could put that pressure on yourself, but I'm not going to put myself in the position of shooting a music video tomorrow, so I choose to do things wisely. If somebody was like, 'You've got to wear hot pants tomorrow,' I'd probably hyperventilate!''