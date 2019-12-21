Kimberley Walsh ''doesn't care'' about Christmas presents.

The former Girls Aloud singer - who has Bobby, five, and Cole, three, with husband Justin Scott - doesn't mind if no one buys her any gifts to unwrap on December 25 because she just wants the day to be about her kids.

She said: ''I really don't care about presents at all at my age. People ask me and I'm like, 'I don't think it's relevant.'

''For me, it's all about the kids. I'm not bothered at all. I haven't asked for anything.

''I do like buying for other people though.''

The 38-year-old star's Christmas Day will start with her boys opening their gifts because she knows they'll be too excited to wait.

She said: ''I have young kids, so we do presents first, because they're not going to wait for anybody.

''Then we have some sort of nice breakfast, and then people get ready.

''People will be cooking and the kids will be playing with their toys.

''We then have lunch at 2pm and after lunch, we get started with the games and the drinks.''

And family is a vital part of Kimberley's celebrations.

She told Closer magazine: ''I have memories of when my grandpa and grandma were around.

''Those are the most memorable Christmases to me.''

Kimberley also loves to watch the classic Christmas movies she enjoyed when she was younger in order to get into the festive spirit.

She said ''I used to watch 'Santa Claus: The Movie' every Christmas growing up.

''That always makes me feel really Christmassy.''