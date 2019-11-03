Kimberley Walsh's favourite hobby is online shopping as she can't resist the ''treat'' of receiving packages.
The 37-year-old singer can't resist the ''treat'' of receiving packages in the post and admitted she's got a bad habit of sending back items she ordered on the Internet that don't fit or she simply doesn't want.
She said: ''Online shopping is my favourite hobby. I love the variety and how easy it is to order things, and it's a treat when it arrives in the post. I much prefer trying things on at home too I need to get better at remembering to send back the things I don't want though - I'm always finding unworn items in the back of my wardrobe.''
The former Girls Aloud star is particularly ''obsessed' with buying jewellery.
She shared: ''I'm obsessed with earrings. I own hundreds of pairs. When it comes to jewellery, I tend to buy more expensive pieces as they last longer and don't hurt my ears. My current go-to brand is Ania Haie - they have so many pretty designs.''
But one thing that's never interested Kimberley is designer labels.
She said: ''I've never been bothered about wearing designer labels. Even when I was in Girls Aloud, I didn't splash out. I like to have fun with fashion.
''That's the great thing about shopping on the high street - you can afford to experiment without wasting loads of money.''
Kimberley used to get ''stressed'' over outfits to high profile events but she's more relaxed now.
She told Closer magazine: ''I used to find red carpet dressing really stressful. But as I've got older, I've stopped caring so much what other people think. I often style myself for events now, and I'm lucky to have designer friends who loan me items and offer honest advice.''
