Kimberley Walsh is ''constantly juggling'' her career and family life.

The Girls Aloud star - who has Bobby, four, and Cole, two, with her partner Justin Scott - admits it can be tough balancing both but she likes her two boys to see how hard she works so they do the same when they're older.

She said: ''I do feel like all mums are constantly juggling, life is busy the more kids you have, the more things they do. I do sometimes feel like there's a whole lot of balls in the air that I'm trying to catch.

''Most of the time, I manage to keep them all and I don't drop too many, occasionally we all drop the ball, but most of the time it's alright ... My boys they see that I work and I think it's good that they see that, it's a good message. But I have been really lucky that they've got to spend a lot of time with me as my job is so freelance. I'm not in a 9-5 every day job.''

However, the 37-year-old singer admits it can be hard to explain to her kids what she does for a living but she always makes sure they know she's there.

She added: ''Bobby said to me the other day, 'Mum, are you like a mummy that like works doing singing?' and I was like. 'Well, yeah, kind of, sometimes ...' it's quite hard to explain what you do, they don't fully understand it most of the time but they know that I'm there.''

Kimberley has become ''a lot less selfish'' since she had her children.

She told the Mail Online: ''There's no denying that when you get older, you become a lot less selfish and jobs I do choose are around what works for the kids and my family. That's the best thing for us, my family are always going to be at the forefront of every decision I make now. Justin is amazing, we've got a good little team, I think.''