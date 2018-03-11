Kimberley Walsh is open to a Girls Aloud reunion.

The 36-year-old star - who appeared in the chart-topping band alongside Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, and Nicola Roberts - has revealed that the girls ''may'' reunite to mark the 20th anniversary of their formation, which will arrive in 2022.

Asked about the possibility, Kimberley told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''I wouldn't rule it out, absolutely not.

''It may be something that will happen in the future - maybe for the 20th. If the planets collided and it was the right time, then definitely.''

This comes shortly after Kimberley revealed that she wants her sons to form a boy band.

The British beauty - who has Bobby, three, and Cole, 15 months, with husband Justin Scott - insisted she wouldn't want to force her kids into following in her footsteps.

However, Kimberley's boys are already showing signs of musical talent.

She said: ''I've not tried to push it on them at all, but they have definitely got it in them.

''Bobby is often like, 'Right, I'm doing a show'. That's exactly what I was like at his age and he can sing in tune - I've checked actually.

''Cole has actually got real rhythm too.

''I've also got three nephews so maybe they'll form their own little boy band.''

Bobby recently told Kimberley he hated the music of her former band, but she's not sure whether her son was being completely sincere with his statement.

She explained: ''He's so clever that he knew it was my group when it came on.

''I was like, 'Oh do you like this?' Then just to try and get a reaction out of me he said, 'No I hate this Mummy. I hate girls.'

''But he's not interested in any work I do.''