Kimberley Walsh feels ''knocked for six'' in the first few weeks after giving birth.

The 35-year-old singer - who gave birth to her son Cole in December last year and also has two-year-old son Bobby with her husband Justin Scott - ''always'' feels wiped out because of the constant nappy changes and feeding, although she has found she feels ''so much more relaxed'' with her second child.

Speaking in her blog with Hello! online,she said: ''Our little baby Cole is six weeks old already. I can't believe how the time has flown. It's strange but it already feels like he's always been here.

''The first few weeks with a newborn always knocks me for six a bit but I feel so much more relaxed second time round which really helps. I forgot how many feeds and nappy changes you can do in one day!''

And the former Girls Aloud band member has revealed having two children under three years old is ''definitely challenging'' but she is beginning to get into the ''flow'' of managing both of her brood.

She explained: ''I do love the newborn phase though, it's so amazing having this new little person to get to know and the cuddles are just the best.

''Don't get me wrong, having two children under three is definitely challenging, but I'm getting into my flow a bit now. It still takes me an hour to leave the house but that's normal right? I haven't ventured very far with them both yet, just to see family and friends and for some nice walks in the lovely sunshine we've been having.

''I'm loving having another little person to look after and it's definitely a full time job with two that's for sure!''