Kimberley Walsh has extra ''security'' in her relationship now she's married.

The 35-year-old singer tied the knot with Justin Scott - the father of her sons Bobby, three, and Cole, 10 months - in January 2016 and because they had been together for 13 years before that, she found it ''weird'' that things felt different between them after they wed.

She said: ''It's weird because we've been together for what feels like forever but it did change a little bit [when we got married].

''It gives you that extra security. It's that feeling of being a family, rather than two individuals.

''We already had Bobby and getting married does matter a little bit more when you have kids.''

The couple are hoping for an ''exciting'' anniversary celebration in 2018 because they did so little to mark the end of their first year of marriage.

She said: ''We didn't celebrate at all last year because we'd just had Cole.

''We were both in bed. I was feeding and we were still very much in the baby zone so we said that next year we'd want to do something more exciting.

''I'd like to go back to Barbados at some point and take Cole to see where we got married.

''We might try and do that in January if we can fit things in.''

The former Girls Aloud star is thankful her older son took so well to having a little brother.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''He's really good. He's never shown any signs of being jealous of Cole, which I was a bit surprised about as he's had all that time with us on his own.

''Bobby is just starting to get to that stage where he can help me out.

''So if I'm doing something and Cole is getting a bit whingey, Bobby will start amusing him.''