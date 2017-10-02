Kimberley Walsh recently enjoyed a ''first aid play date'' with Kimberly Wyatt so both stars could learn what to do in the event of an infant emergency.

The 35-year-old former Girls Aloud singer, who has sons Bobby and Cole with her husband Justin Scott, invited the former Pussycat Dolls star and her partner Max Rogers - who have daughters Maple and Willow together - to her home to learn about ''baby resuscitation'' and other first aid essentials which could help save their children's lives.

Speaking about the meet-up in her blog for HELLO! Online, the 'Biology' hitmaker said: ''Last week, I went to the Everyday Hero Awards in conjunction with St John's Ambulance with my mum. One of the winners was a wonderful lady called Natasha Jones who I actually met at another awards evening a few years ago. She is campaigning to get baby resuscitation and first aid taught in antenatal classes across the country after she had a near death experience with her newborn baby where she managed to save her from a near cot death.

''After I had Bobby she was kind enough to come to my home and teach me and Justin what to do in an emergency like this. Kimberly Wyatt and her husband Max also came to my house to partake in this as we had babies at the same time and had got chatting about it at an event so we had a first aid play date!

''Since becoming a mum, first aid is very much at the forefront of my brain.''

Walsh is ''glad'' she has been learning first aid techniques because she feels it has given her ''some peace of mind'' when it comes to knowing what to do in various medical emergencies.

She said: ''I'm so glad we all did it. I feel it definitely gives you some peace of mind. It was amazing to see how many people had managed to save lives by knowing what to do at the right time. There were so many children who had managed to save people's lives by learning first aid too, I definitely think it's something that should be taught in school.''