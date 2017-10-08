Kimberley Walsh has given her Girls Aloud costumes to charity.

The 35-year-old singer has advised fans to look out for her old outfits in second-hand stores as she got rid of them a long time ago.

Kimberley - who has sons Bobby, three, and Cole, 10 months, with husband Justin Scott - has been having a wardrobe clearout for Cancer Research UK but admitted it didn't involve going through her old tour costumes.

She said: ''I'm just getting out of my post-pregnancy clothes so it's a good time for me to get a new wardrobe going on.

''It's a really simple way to give back - they're asking for people to have a clear out of clothes, homewares or accessories and drop them off at the nearest TK Maxx to help support such an important cause.

''I think I've cleared out [my Girls Aloud outfits] already. I'm sure there are outfits from my Girls Aloud days in various charity shops across London.''

Kimberley admits she finds it hard to motivate herself to exercise but knows she has to take advantage of the time when her kids are asleep.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''To motivate myself to run while they sleep instead of just having a little nap with them was very hard, so I didn't put that pressure on myself for the first six months or so.

''Now Cole is sleeping really well so I tend to do it when he naps in the morning.

''I try to do it three or four times a week, even if it's just a 30-minute run. But Cole's at that stage now where he's not going to be entertained just sat in a chair - he wants to be crawling and standing and learning how to walk s I don't have that opportunity any more.''