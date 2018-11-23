Kimberley Walsh has defended Cheryl Tweedy after her comeback performance on 'The X Factor' was slammed.
Cheryl, 35, was blasted for her vocals and provocative dancing when she performed her new single 'Love Made Me Do It' on 'The X Factor' last weekend but her pal Kimberley has hit back at the negativity.
She told heart.co.uk: ''I thought it was amazing. I loved seeing her back on there doing what she does.
''I don't even get into any of that. I'm not interested in any negativity.
''I like seeing my best friend up there doing her thing, and I just felt proud to be honest... she's out there doing her thing again. I felt like a proud mum.''
Ofcom received almost 100 complaints about Cheryl's racy performance and are currently assessing them.
A spokesperson said: ''We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules before deciding whether or not to investigate.''
And Cheryl also defended her own performance of the song - co-written with Nicola Roberts - by writing on Twitter: ''I wanted to start by saying thank you all so much for your lovely comments and support for my performance on Sunday. You may not have read about them but I definitely saw and felt them!
''Having spent 16 years in the public eye I have always been accepting of people's opinions. Me personally, my music and performances are never going to be for everyone. And that's OK.....
''So thank you all again for being strong minded enough to not be influenced by the negativity. PS... I did watch my performance back and I LOVED IT! (sic).''
