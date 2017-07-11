Kimberley Walsh says Cheryl Tweedy is doing ''great'' since the birth of her son Bear.

The 34-year-old singer welcomed baby Bear - whom she has with her boyfriend and One Direction hunk Liam Payne - into the world in March, and her close friend and former Girls Aloud band mate Kimberley thinks it's great the star has become a mother, as their tots can now have regular play dates.

Kimberley - who has two-year-old Bobby and seven-month-old Cole with her husband Justin Scott - told LOOK magazine: ''It's great Cheryl has Bear. We're all in the same boat. I took the boys to see Bear the other day, they're both doing great.''

It's not the first time Kimberley, 35, has gushed over Cheryl and her new arrival either, as she previously revealed her sons ''caused mayhem'' when they went to visit the happy family last month.

She said: ''Cheryl is really good and doing brilliantly. I went over the other day with the boys and they caused mayhem. We let them play together. It's amazing to see her doing so well. We do it all together and share the experience together.''

And it isn't just Cheryl's friends that are praising her parenting abilities, as 23-year-old Liam also believes she's doing an excellent job, as he even hailed her as ''mum of the year''.

The 'Strip That Down' singer said: ''She's been amazing, she's been literally the best mum in the world. That's all I can ask for. And obviously she's supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she's amazing.''

Liam also admitted that having recently become a dad for the first time, he has developed a new-found appreciation for mothers.

He explained: ''Look after the women in your life because, honestly, what I've learned more than anything about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum.

''It's such a hard thing, she hasn't had any help from anybody, she's done it all herself and I think she's truly amazing.''