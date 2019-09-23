Kimberley Walsh is trying to convince her friend Cheryl Tweedy to star in a musical.

Kimberley, 37, made the move to the stage after finding pop success as a member of Girls Aloud, first treading the boards in 2012 as Princess Fiona in the London production of 'Shrek the Musical'.

Kimberley thinks her best friend and former bandmate Cheryl, 36, would be great in a stage show and can imagine her in a production like 'Chicago'.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Kimberley said: ''I really want Cheryl to do a musical. It's tough going, tougher than pop star life but I think she could do it - absolutely.

''I think she would be an amazing Roxie in 'Chicago'. She's got the tough but vulnerable attitude.''

Kimberley is currently appearing in 'Big The Muscial' - which is based on the 1988 film which starred Tom Hanks as young boy Josh Baskin whose whose wish ''to be big'' turns him into an adult one night - alongside former The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness, Wendi Peters and Matthew Kelly.

On the opening night Kimberley was supported by Cheryl and fellow Girls Aloud alumus Nicola Roberts and she admits it was great to have them wish her luck backstage before she stepped on stage.

She shared: ''I loved having Cheryl and Nicola in my dressing room backstage before the show. I've been doing it for so long I don't find it distracting. We were just laughing and joking - getting glammed up.

''They loved the show and say they are going to come back another night and just wear their scruffy clothes.''