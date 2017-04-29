Kim Zolciak thinks her son was being ''protected'' by a guardian angel after he got mauled by a dog last week.

The 38-year-old reality star has been an emotional ''wreck'' since her four-year-old son Kash was attacked by the canine five days ago but is convinced the youngster had someone looking out for him from the heavens above because he's made such an improvement since the incident.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday (28.04.17), the blonde beauty uploaded a photograph of her and her husband Kroy dancing on their wedding day and thanked her spouse for pulling her through the darkness.

She wrote: ''This has been the hardest week of my life and I've been a wreck, Kash is on the mend and doing so much better Thank You God! Kash was definitely being protected I just can't even begin to tell you how absolutely incredible my husband has been. Every tear, every doubt, every ounce of anger, frustration, confusion and fear this man has calmed my nerves, held my hand, prayed with me, stood tall when I was crumbling and reassured me every step of the way. I always knew he would but when you are faced with something so terrifying and horrific he could of crumbled just like I did, but he didn't he held us all together also I wanted to thank ALL OF YOU for your prayers and strength. and Kash thanks you too!! (sic).''

Kim - who also has kids Ariana, 15, KJ, five, and three-year-old twins Kaia and Kane with husband Kroy - was forced to pull out of her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' last weekend after little Kash was taken to hospital with ''traumatic injuries'' from the dog attack.

She said just before Kash underwent his operation: ''I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up.

''Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.

''Due to this I will not be on 'WWHL' tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection. A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home. (sic)''

It is still unclear where the incident took place, or who the dog belonged to.