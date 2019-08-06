80s' legend Kim Wilde and her brother Ricky Wilde have penned tunes for the new Steps album.

It looks like fans of the 'One For Sorrow' hitmakers won't have long to wait for the follow-up to their 2017 comeback LP, 'Tears on the Dancefloor' - which reached number two in the UK - as work is already underway getting tracks together for the new record.

Ricky told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I've been writing tunes for the Steps album. I'm really pleased with them.

''Their manager, Pete Loraine, is good mate of mine and a lovely man. We were chatting and he said, 'The Steps guys are going to be doing some stuff soon, you should come up with a few songs'.

''He gave me the brief and the type of songs that they're after, so I went into the studio.

''One of the songs I've written with Kim.''

Band member Claire Richards - who has been enjoying her own success with the release of her debut solo album 'My Wildest Dreams' earlier this year, and a support slot with Celine Dion at British Summer Time Hyde Park in July - previously revealed they are hoping to get the album out by 2020.

The 41-year-old star - who is joined by Ian 'H' Watkins, Lee Latchford-evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Faye Tozer in the 90s' group - said: ''Steps are back together and we are going to record a new album this summer. I think it will probably be out in spring 2020, and hopefully there will be a tour next year as well.

''It's not easy but we've all got incredible partners and families.

''We're not the only people in the world with children and families, and the kids love it.

''While they're at an age they still enjoy it and we're young enough, we're grabbing every opportunity with both hands.''