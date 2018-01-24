Kim Wilde, Status Quo, and Bonnie Tyler are among the acts set to perform at this year's Rewind Festival.

The annual throwback festival is set to return to Scotland, Berkshire, and Cheshire later this year to showcase a host of acts who found chart-topping success in the 1980s, and the likes of The Jacksons, Kool & The Gang, OMD, and Nik Kershaw are also on the bill.

Speaking in a statement about her upcoming set at the triple festival, 'Kids In America' hitmaker Kim Wilde said: ''I always look forward to the amazing Rewind audiences, still loving the 80s and making us all feel 21 again! Rewind have always made sure the audience comes first, and have created a safe and fun playground for families and people of all ages. The atmosphere at Rewind is the best I've ever experienced and I'm always so proud to be on stage singing with all the artistes who's records I still have in my vinyl collection. Happy 10 Years Rewind, you've done us all proud!''

This year, Rewind is celebrating its 10th anniversary, after first making its glittery debut at Temple Island Meadows in Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire, in 2009. Four years ago, the festival expanded to include two other locations - Capesthorne Hall in Cheshire, and Scone Palace in Perthshire, Scotland - and thousands of devoted fans are set to flock to the fields to relive their 80s highlights.

Francis Rossi of Status Quo said: ''The band are big fans of the Rewind Festivals, there's always a great atmosphere and a welcoming crowd, so we can't wait to take to the stage at Rewind Scotland and play some of everyone's favourite Quo classics! See you there!''

Whilst Nik Kershaw added: ''I've loved being part of the Rewind family and am thrilled to be performing at this year's 10th anniversary gathering on Temple Island Meadows. Happy birthday Rewind South. Let's make it a big one!''

Also appearing across the festival are Midge Ure, Jason Donovan, Heaven 17, Billy Ocean, Howard Jones, T'Pau, Doctor and The Medics, and China Crisis, plus many more.

Rewind Festival will kick off with Rewind Scotland from July 20-22, followed by Rewind North from August 3-5, and finally Rewind South from August 17-19.