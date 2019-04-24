Kim Porter told P. Diddy to ''take care'' of their children before she died.

The 'Last Night' hitmaker tragically lost his former girlfriend in November 2018 when she passed away from pneumonia, and he has now said that her last words to him before she died was a plea for him to look after their children, Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie.

Diddy - whose real name is Sean Combs - said: ''Three days before she passed, she wasn't feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died.''

And after her tragic death, the 'I'll Be Missing You' musician - who also helped to raise Kim's son Quincy, 27, from a past relationship - says he was reminded of her important words when he was left ''crying out to God''.

He added: ''It was like some superhero sh-t. I ain't even gonna lie. On some level I knew she was training me for this. I knew that I had to be ready to do whatever I was supposed to do if something like this ever happened. There was screaming and crying when I heard the news, of course, but I had to ask myself, What would Kim do? I was scared, and I was crying out to God - and to her - and almost immediately Kim's voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, 'Make sure you take care of my babies.'''

Diddy credits his children for teaching him how to cope with their mother's passing, as he says they were taught ''how to deal with death'' from Kim.

Speaking to the May issue of Essence magazine, he said: ''One day I asked them how are they being so strong. They said that, in a weird way, their mother had taught them how to deal with death. Now, ironically, they are teaching me how to deal with Kim's passing.''