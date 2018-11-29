Kim Porter's son believes his family has grown stronger thanks to the messages of support they've received.

The 47-year-old model passed away suddenly earlier this month and her oldest child, 27-year-old Quincy Brown - admitted her passing is the ''toughest heartbreak'' he will ever experience but he's very grateful for the ''endless love'' he's received from people over the last few weeks.

Quincy shared a photo of himself at Kim's funeral alongside his father, producer Al B. Sure!, and P. Diddy, his mother's ex-boyfriend who helped to raise him, on Instagram and wrote: ''To my family, friends, Qrew, entertainment colleagues and all of my family's supporters... Thank you for your endless love, condolences, best wishes and positive energy through the toughest heartbreak I will ever encounter.

''Please know that your wishes of strength have united us as a family closer than ever. Heaven has gained a special angel to look over ALL of us.

''From the bottom of my heart....Thank Y'all [heart emoji] Quincy (sic)''

The 'I'll Be Missing' you hitmaker made a promise at Kim's funeral to always be there to support Quincy, as well as Christian, 20 and 11-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James - who he had with the model - and Justin, 24, and Chance, 12, his two kids from other relationships.

He said during his eulogy: ''I just want to say to my kids, Justin, Christian, D'Lila, Jessie, Chance and the other man in the house, Quincy: Your mother instilled in me this, and I pledge in front of everybody right now that I will always be there for you. I will always take care of you.

''To the girls especially, we about to enter some different type of times. I want you to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything, and I mean everything.''