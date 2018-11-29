Kim Porter's son Quincy Brown believes his family has grown stronger thanks to the messages of support they've received since the model passed away.
Kim Porter's son believes his family has grown stronger thanks to the messages of support they've received.
The 47-year-old model passed away suddenly earlier this month and her oldest child, 27-year-old Quincy Brown - admitted her passing is the ''toughest heartbreak'' he will ever experience but he's very grateful for the ''endless love'' he's received from people over the last few weeks.
Quincy shared a photo of himself at Kim's funeral alongside his father, producer Al B. Sure!, and P. Diddy, his mother's ex-boyfriend who helped to raise him, on Instagram and wrote: ''To my family, friends, Qrew, entertainment colleagues and all of my family's supporters... Thank you for your endless love, condolences, best wishes and positive energy through the toughest heartbreak I will ever encounter.
''Please know that your wishes of strength have united us as a family closer than ever. Heaven has gained a special angel to look over ALL of us.
''From the bottom of my heart....Thank Y'all [heart emoji] Quincy (sic)''
The 'I'll Be Missing' you hitmaker made a promise at Kim's funeral to always be there to support Quincy, as well as Christian, 20 and 11-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James - who he had with the model - and Justin, 24, and Chance, 12, his two kids from other relationships.
He said during his eulogy: ''I just want to say to my kids, Justin, Christian, D'Lila, Jessie, Chance and the other man in the house, Quincy: Your mother instilled in me this, and I pledge in front of everybody right now that I will always be there for you. I will always take care of you.
''To the girls especially, we about to enter some different type of times. I want you to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything, and I mean everything.''
