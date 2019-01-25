Kim Porter died from a form of pneumonia.

The ex-girlfriend of P. Diddy - who was the mother of three of his children, Christian, 20, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James - tragically passed away in November at the age of 47, and it has now been revealed that her cause of death was lobar pneumonia.

According to TMZ, the LA County Coroner's office declared on Friday (25.01.19) that Kim passed away from the inflammatory condition - which is characterised by the inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs - when she was found dead in her Toluca Lake home two months ago.

In the coroner's report, it's claimed that Kim had gotten a massage from her goddaughter the day before she died, and watched movies with family members until going to bed at 11:30pm.

Her goddaughter allegedly saw her at 8:30am the next morning but thought she was still sleeping, so left for work. When housemates checked on her again at 11:30am they found her unresponsive, and called 911.

It had previously been claimed that Kim believed she was battling the flu in the days before her passing, and had complained about feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, Diddy - who also raises Kim's 27-year-old son Quincy, and his two children from other relationships, Justin, 24, and Chance, 12 - recently thanked his family for helping him through ''a state of deep depression'' following Kim's death.

Posting a picture on social media of his mother with D'Lila Star and Jessie James, he wrote: ''Mama and the babies GOD IS SO GOOD. THE GREATEST!!! I'm the luckiest man in the world. The way my family has been strong has humbled me. They have led me. They brought me out of a state of deep depression. Their strength and love brought me back into the light. I love my family!! THANK YOU GOD @CombsFamily #MamaCombs @the_combs_twins @myfancychance they're all born on the same day!!!! Dec 21. My mother and the twins (sic)''