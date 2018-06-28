Reality star Kim Kardashian West has revealed that she's been unblocked on social media by Tristan Thompson.
The 37-year-old reality TV star jokingly confronted Tristan, 27, during a birthday party for her younger sister Khloe on Wednesday (27.06.18).
Kim said on her Instagram story, while pointing towards Tristan: ''Alright guys, so, what do you think? It's Khloe's birthday, do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?''
The Canadian basketball player - who is the father of Khloe's two-month-old daughter True - is seen in the background of Kim's video, laughing to himself.
Tristan then says: ''For Khloe's birthday, I think it's only right.''
To which the brunette beauty replies: ''I'm unblocked guys!''
Kim also joked about trying to discover the passcode to Tristan's phone so that Khloe - who turned 34 on Wednesday - can keep a close eye on him.
But the professional sports star admitted: ''She knows it.''
Kim - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and five-month-old Chicago with rapper Kanye West - was originally blocked by Tristan after reports claimed he'd cheated on Khloe with several different woman shortly before she was due to give birth to her first child.
Since then, Khloe and Tristan - who started dating in 2015 - have reconciled their differences, and the rest of the Kardashian family have also moved on from the cheating allegations.
A source previously said: ''[Tristan] has a home in LA too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe's home as they continue to work on their relationship.
''Everyone is back on board - friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance - and so far it's been working for them.''
