Things between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly ''still not great''.

Although the couple are putting on a united front, insiders claim they are still having ''issues'' following a difficult year, in which Kim, 36, was robbed at gunpoint and Kanye, 39, was rushed to hospital after a meltdown caused by sleep deprivation and exhaustion.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Things are still not great. Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids. They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing.''

However, another insider recently insisted the couple - who have children North, three and Saint, 12 months, together - are working hard to keep their marriage on track.

The source said: ''Kim and Kanye have to work at their marriage, just like any couple. Of course, there are some bumps in the road at times, but that's not unlike any other marriage. It takes work. They are definitely still together and more madly in love than ever.

''Kim is slowly getting back to her normal routine. She finally feels ready to get back out in public, but she is doing it little by little. She does not have any work commitments on her plate until the new year.''

And Kanye is recovering from his own ordeal.

A source said: ''Kanye is doing really well. He's living at home with Kim and the kids. He spends his days with the kids, and plays with them all day long.

''He's still under medical care. He'll do everything and anything to make sure he's in tip-top shape for his family. That's his motivation to get out of any dark spot.''