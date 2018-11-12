The Kardashians dedicated their E! People's Choice Award to the first responders who continue to work ''tirelessly'' during the devastating Californian wildfire.

Kim Kardashian West spoke on stage as she was joined by family members - Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian - at the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, on Sunday night (11.11.18), to collect the prize for Reality Show of 2018 for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

During the acceptance speech, Kim, 38, said: ''To all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders'' who have worked tirelessly.

''We really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us.

''So please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety. Thank you.''

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were forced to evacuate their homes as the deadly wildfire swept through Calabasas and nearby areas.

She said: ''It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbours in Thousand Oaks and Malibu.''

The reality star also used her time on stage to call for action following the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, which recently claimed 12 lives.

She said: ''Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.

''Action is necessary. So anything we can do to help - as simple as donating to the many organisations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. she urged.

''Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone.

''We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times.''

Khloe, 34, also won the award for Reality TV Star of 2018, and tweeted: ''I honestly can not believe it!!! Thank you all so so much!!! Ahhhhhhh thank you!!!!! Yayyyyyyy (sic)''

Victoria Beckham collected the Fashion Icon Award, and used part of her speech to thank the firefighters in her ''second home'' for doing ''an incredible job''.

The 44-year-old fashion designer said: ''It's amazing to be back here in LA. receiving this award.

''I really do consider LA to be my second home, so it's wonderful to be here accepting this award.

''Albeit at such a trying time and my heart really does go out to everybody that has been affected by the terrible fires and, can I add, my admiration for the firefighters who are doing such an incredible job.''

Melissa McCarthy, who was honoured with the People's Icon gong, asked everyone to keep the victims and firefighters in their ''thoughts''.

She said: ''I'm so incredibly grateful that tonight your collective voice matters.

''If you could just do one more thing with your power, because when people come together there's such incredible power in it, please, keep the victims, volunteers and firefighters in your thoughts.''

Mila Kunis accepted the Comedy Movie prize on behalf of her co-stars and the team behind 'The Spy Who Dumped Me', and called on viewers of the televised event to donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

She urged: ''We are in a little bit of a state of emergency, so you know, and I have this opportunity and I just want to say if you could take a minute to donate to the LAFD Foundation.It would be really, really great.''

Other big winners on the night included Nicki Minaj, who won Female Artist and Best Album for 'Queen'.

Whilst in the film categories, 'Avengers: Infinity War' swept the board, picking up Movie of 2019, Action Movie and Female Movie Star (Scarlett Johansson).

Following closely behind was 'Black Panther', with Chadwick Boseman landing Male Movie Star of 2018 and Danai Gurira, Best Action Star.

The star-studded ceremony saw performances from the likes of Rita Ora, John Legend and 'Chun-Li' rapper Nicki.

An abridged list of the winners is as follows:

Fashion Icon Award

Victoria Beckham

People's Icon of 2018

Melissa McCarthy

Movie of 2018

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Comedy Movie of 2018

'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

Action Movie of 2018

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chadwick Boseman, 'Black Panther'

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Action Movie Star of 2018

Danai Gurira, 'Black Panther'

Reality Show of 2018

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian

Female Artist of 2018

Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018

BTS

Country Artist of 2018

Blake Shelton

Album of 2018

Nicki Minaj, 'Queen'

Concert Tour of 2018

Taylor Swift, 'Reputation Tour'

Comedy Act of 2018

Kevin Hart