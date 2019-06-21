Kim Kardashian West is a ''regular mother''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star successfully campaigned for Alice Marie Johnson to be pardoned after spending 21 years in prison for a non-violent drug offence last year, and the former inmate got to spend time with the brunette beauty - who has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and Psalm, six weeks, with husband Kanye West - on her release and was impressed with what a great mom she is to her brood.

Speaking on iHeart Radio's 'The Domenick Nati Show', she said: ''She's a fantastic mother.

''I was able to spend some time during the wildfires, we were at Kendall [Jenner]'s house, and I saw her interaction with her children. I was just amazed how she was so sensitive to every little thing.

''You always see her in different roles but she really is a fantastic mother.

She was helping North bake a cake, she took time away from everything. Those children are her life, she's very much a regular mother.''

Alice got to share her story with Kim's family, including Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, her sister Khloe Kardashian and half-sister Kendall Jenner, and it made them all emotional.

She said: ''We were sitting at the dinner table and they were asking me questions about being in prison. I looked over to the side and Kris Jenner was crying and she started everyone boohooing at the table. I really think she was thinking about how they would have felt for her to be separated for so long from their family..''

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old reality star revealed she is studying to become a lawyer and Alice believes it was the work she did on her case that really made Kim believe she could fulfill her long-held ambition to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian.

Asked if Kim would make a good lawyer, she said: ''I know Kim would. She is smarter than probably you realise she is. When I talked to the rest of the family and they were sharing the little girl Kim and how she was always on her father's coattails, wanting to know about his cases.

''One thing I really admire about what she's doing is if she's going to do this work, she's making herself knowledgeable.

''My case is where she got bit by that bug. That seed was planted by her father and when I came along, I was the water that was poured on the seed of wanting to help others and to be an attorney...

''I really applaud her for stepping out to fulfill that dream she had all along and needed someone to come and say 'You need to do this'.''