Kim Kardashian's newly-married ex-boyfriend Ray J is reportedly in talks to star in the new season of British reality show Celebrity Big Brother.
The singer and U.S. TV personality, who exchanged vows with Princess Love in August (16), is in top secret talks to join the stars lining up for a spot on the 2017 season of the show, according to The Sun.
Ray J, who is R&B singer and actress Brandy's brother, famously co-starred with Kim in her X-rated sex tape.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...