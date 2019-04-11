Kim Kardashian West ''sleeps perfectly''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 15 months, with husband Kanye West and is expecting their fourth child via a surrogate - admitted her bed is her favourite place to be but her spouse is ''crazy'' when he's asleep.

She said: ''My husband sleeps crazy, sheets all over the place. I sleep perfectly. It's my favourite thing to do: get in bed.''

The 38-year-old beauty also loves getting behind the wheel of her car.

She told America's Vogue magazine: ''I do. I love it. I'm a good driver--a safe driver.''

Kim doesn't care that people may perceive her to be shallow or not very bright because she knows she has it in her to change people's minds.

She said: ''I don't pay attention to that anymore.

''I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what's important to me after they've met me.''

In the interview, the brunette beauty revealed she is studying to be a lawyer and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, thinks she has what it takes because she's very persuasive, particularly when it comes to dealing with their mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

She said: ''It's because she seems to have all the answers or something. Like she just kind of knows.

''Khloé and I can be a little argumentative with my mom. But Kim knows what she needs to say so that my mother can hear it and she can get her point across.''