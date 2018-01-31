''Original gangster'' Paris Hilton has agreed to morph into Kim Kardashian West for the new Yeezy Season 6 campaign.
Kim Kardashian West has branded Paris Hilton the ''original gangster'' after she morphed into her for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 campaign.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star broke the internet this morning (31.01.18) when she unveiled three photographs of the 36-year-old socialite - whom she used to work for before she shot into the limelight - modelling her husband's latest collection.
She wrote: ''#YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForeverTheOG YEEZYSUPPLY.COM''
But it wasn't just the jaw-dropping photos that caught fans' attention as Paris had agreed to become Kim's clone - wearing and posing in the same manner as the mother-of-three had done in an earlier promotion for the brand - for this year's shoot.
In one photograph, Paris can be seen wearing a long platinum blonde wig - similar to the one Kim has been wearing for the past month or so - as she sucks on a lollipop while dressed in beige tracksuit bottoms and a blue crop for the shoot.
The second image sees Paris donning a pair of figure-hugging leggings, a skimpy sports bra, an oversized hoodie and a pair of white Yeezy trainers, while the third image is somewhat similar with a pair of grey cycling shorts and a baggy pull-over.
Paris uploaded the same photographs to her Twitter account, alongside a mirror selfie in which she posed with her new hairstyle and called herself a ''platinum bae.''
She wrote alongside the image: ''#PlatinumBae #YeezySeason6 (sic)''
The businesswoman's agreement to be involved in the shoot came as somewhat a surprise to fans as it was believed she and Kim were still at loggerheads after they fell out back in 2009 - two years after the 37-year-old beauty shot in the limelight - because people were started to search for the reality TV star online more than Paris.
