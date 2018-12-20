North West decided to hold a burial for her brother Saint's Elf on the Shelf after he naughtily touched Santa's little helper.
North West taught her brother Saint a lesson by burying his Elf on the Shelf.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's five-year-old daughter was not happy that her three-year-old sibling broke the rules of the Christmas tradition - in which children must find Santa's little helper but not touch it to prove to Father Christmas that they should be on the nice list - so North decided to hold a play burial for the festive toy.
Sharing her eldest child's creation, complete with an RIP sign, on her Instagram Story, Kim wrote: ''Saint just touched his Elf on a Shelf so North just brought this in.''
Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted she must have done ''something really special to deserve'' having Saint as a son.
The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on earlier this month to ring in her little boy's third birthday with a picture of the tot lounging on some outdoor furniture, and said she believes she was blessed when he was born.
Kim - who also has Chicago, 10 months, with rapper Kanye - wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon. I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back. (sic)''
Saint celebrated his birthday in a joint bash with his cousin Reign - whose parents are Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick - who turned four on December 14.
The party was Tarzan-themed, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars took to social media to share images of the celebration.
Kim said in one clip: ''So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...