North West taught her brother Saint a lesson by burying his Elf on the Shelf.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's five-year-old daughter was not happy that her three-year-old sibling broke the rules of the Christmas tradition - in which children must find Santa's little helper but not touch it to prove to Father Christmas that they should be on the nice list - so North decided to hold a play burial for the festive toy.

Sharing her eldest child's creation, complete with an RIP sign, on her Instagram Story, Kim wrote: ''Saint just touched his Elf on a Shelf so North just brought this in.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted she must have done ''something really special to deserve'' having Saint as a son.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on earlier this month to ring in her little boy's third birthday with a picture of the tot lounging on some outdoor furniture, and said she believes she was blessed when he was born.

Kim - who also has Chicago, 10 months, with rapper Kanye - wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon. I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back. (sic)''

Saint celebrated his birthday in a joint bash with his cousin Reign - whose parents are Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick - who turned four on December 14.

The party was Tarzan-themed, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars took to social media to share images of the celebration.

Kim said in one clip: ''So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house.''