New details of Kim Kardashian West's ordeal in Paris have been revealed.

The 36-year-old reality TV star was held captive by masked gunmen, who broke into her hotel in the French capital, last October and in her statement to police, which has just been leaked, Kim described the terrifying sequence of events.

According to the report obtained by Le Journal du Dimanche, Kim said: ''I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, 'Who's there?' No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up.

''It was a man with ski goggles who stayed with me. He demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It's worth four million dollars... he took out a gun and I showed him the ring.

''They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.''

Items stolen from Kim included two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a gold Rolex, but despite the huge haul, Kim believes the gang were not experienced.

She said:'' I think they robbed me of five million dollars. Then they left on the run.

''I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up.''

Last week, 17 people between the ages of 44 to 72 were arrested in connection with the robbery and 10 people have now been charged, including the alleged mastermind.