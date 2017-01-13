The alleged mastermind behind the robbery of Kim Kardashian West has been charged.

According to MailOnline, a French prosecutor has revealed that the person responsible for the break-in at Kim's hotel in Paris in October - where she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint - has now been charged.

This comes after four other suspects were charged over Kim's ordeal this week, just days after 17 people were arrested in connection with the case.

As was previously reported, a 63-year-old man identified as Yunice A. has been indicted for conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, and forceable confinement, and a 44-year-old man known as Florus H. was charged with the same offences.

According to Le Parisien, a 64-year-old man was also charged with conspiracy and helping arrange the resale of stolen jewels, but his lawyer denied any involvement in the case to French TV station BFM.

A fourth suspect, 27-year-old Gary M. - the younger brother of chauffeur Michael Madar, who was released without charge earlier this week - was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping, after appearing before a judge.

Kim - who has children North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with husband Kanye West - is said to be feeling ''deeply relieved'' over the arrests.

A source said: ''Kim is deeply relieved to know that this horrible ordeal will all come to an end soon.''

The 36-year-old beauty recently revealed she feared she would be shot in the back during the robbery.

In a clip for her reality TV show, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', which returns to E! in March, Kim can be seen telling her sisters about her thoughts during terrifying incident.

Kim said: ''They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.''