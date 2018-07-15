Kim Kardashian West's former make-up artist insists she was ''never fired''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her famous family were reported to have stopped working with Joyce Bonelli last month and though the cosmetics guru insists they didn't dismiss her, she suggested there had been a ''fight'' between them, but maintained whatever had happened was ''personal''.

She told People magazine: ''I've never been fired. When something personal happens, it's just a personal thing and I don't think it's anyone's business. But people should know, too, that I wasn't fired and I love all of them and I'm proud of them, too... Who hasn't gotten in a fight with their girlfriends?''

And Joyce insisted she still finds the family inspirational and was particularly ''proud'' to see lip kit guru Kylie Jenner, 20, on the cover of the latest issue of Forbes magazine.

She added: ''I'm inspired by that whole family--I mean, just look at them--[their] work ethic and each individually are amazing.

''We definitely are on the same level as far as working so many years together. I'm so proud of Kylie and her Forbes cover.''

It was previously claimed the reality TV stars parted ways with Joyce a few months ago because they no longer thought she was the ''right fit'' and are not in contact with her anymore.

A source said previously: ''The family doesn't speak to her anymore. She hasn't worked with them for months. The decision was made amicably. They just stopped working with her because they didn't see it as a right fit anymore.''

And, although it was a joint decision, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have since cut all ties with Joyce by unfollowing her on social media - even Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq.